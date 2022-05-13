Who needs sleep? Not Marcus Smart, apparently originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics point guard had one of his best all-around performances of the postseason in a Game 6 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, scoring 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting -- 5 of 9 from 3-point range -- with a team-high seven assists in 40 minutes.

It's not surprising that Smart played well on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, but it may be in the context of how little rest -- if any -- he's gotten since Boston's stunning setback in Game 5 on Wednesday.

In his postgame press conference, Smart said that tonight will be the first time he's slept since Boston's 110-107 loss some 48 hours earlier.

Marcus Smart: "Tonight will be the first night since [Game 5] that I get some sleep" pic.twitter.com/jZfKj0XU4B — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 14, 2022

"I haven't been asleep yet," Smart said. "Right after that game I went right back to the practice facility and just got my mind right and did everything I could to prepare for tonight."

Smart had no issues finding a local Dunkin' to stay awake back in Boston, of course, but how did he manage to stay awake out in Wisconsin?

However he did it, Smart played an important supporting role for the Celtics in forcing a decisive seventh game back at TD Garden. Here's hoping he gets a few winks between now and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.