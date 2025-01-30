Sixty-seven people are believed to have died after an American Airlines flight and an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night.

A search-and-rescue operation involving more than 300 first responders shifted to a recovery operation Thursday morning.

Here's what we know about the victims so far.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Spencer Lane

Spencer Lane was a figure skater and member of the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Massachusetts. The club's CEO and executive director, Doug Zeghibe, confirmed he was on board.

Christine Lane

Christine Lane was the mother of Spencer Lane. Zeghibe said she had accompanied her son on the trip back from the National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas.

Jinna Han

Jinna Han was a figure skater and member of the Skating Club of Boston. She and Spencer Lane were talented athletes and young leaders, Zeghibe said.

Jin Han

Jin Han was the mother of Jinna Han. Zeghibe said the Skating Club of Boston is a tight-knit community with family and skaters coming together six or seven days a week.

NBC10 Boston Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov during an interview with NBC10 Boston.

Evgenia Shishkova

Evgenia Shishkova was a former world champion and a coach of the Skating Club of Boston. The 52-year-old had 20 years of coaching experience, according to the club website.

Vadim Naumov

Vadim Naumov was also a former world champion and a coach of the Skating Club of Boston. The 55-year-old won the pairs figure skating event at the 1994 World Figure Skating Championships with Shishkova, according to the club website.

Naumov and Shishkova have a son, Maxim Naumov, who also trains in Norwood. He returned home on an earlier plane, according to Zeghibe.

Inna Volyanskaya

Inna Volyanskaya, an ice skating coach in Ashburn, Virginia, was also on the plane, according to a post from U.S. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam. Volyanskaya competed internationally then performed in ice theater, according to the website for Ashburn Ice House, where she coached.

Samuel Lilley

NBC News has confirmed that 28-year-old Samuel Lilley was serving as First Officer on the American Eagle jet.

EXCLUSIVE: The father of the pilot onboard the American Airlines Plane identifies him as 28 Year-old- Sam Lilley. His father, who is also a pilot, says he was engaged to be married, started his training in 2019 and was the first officer on the flight Wednesday. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/HVRwORvpRk — Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) January 30, 2025

Flight attendants

The Communication Workers of America said two members of the Association of Flight Attendants were on board the flight. "The relative of a CWA staff member" was also on board, according to a statement.

“Our union is grieving along with all those affected," the statement said.

Teamsters and soldiers

UA Steamfitters Local 602 confirmed four union members were on board the jet. Their names have not yet been released. Local 602 represents people who work in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration and process piping in the D.C. area, their website says.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday the Army is investigating whether the Black Hawk's altitude played a role.

The helicopter was on a training flight, Hegseth confirmed, and carrying three soldiers.

Their identities have not yet been confirmed, but U.S. authorities did say none of the three were senior Army officials.