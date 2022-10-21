American Red Cross

Who's Your Hero? Nominate a 2023 Hero for the American Red Cross Boston Heroes Breakfast

Nomination deadline is November 7, 2022.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The American Red Cross Boston is accepting nominations for their 2023 Heroes Breakfast. Do you have someone in mind?

To qualify, the person must have gone above and beyond in specific fields of interest such as first responders or nurses, the military, and, of course, good samaritans always deserve recognition. You can check the Red Cross nomination page for details.

Also, the selfless, generous or courageous act(s) must have taken place this year, so since January 1, 2022.

Nominations close on November 7, 2022.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The winners will be announced at a Heroes Breakfast next March. The stations of NBC Boston are proud media sponsors of the breakfst.

For more details on how to give a shout out to your special hero, visit: Nominate a Hero | Red Cross of Massachusetts.

Nominate a hero today for the 2023 American Red Cross Boston Heroes Breakfast.

This article tagged under:

American Red CrossBostonhub today
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us