Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Why Are Olympic Athletes Getting Pandas Instead of Medals?

Maybe the fuzzy panda is an upgrade?

By Lisa Tolin | TODAY

Miho Takagi of Japan after winning the silver medal in the women's speedskating 1,500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing, China.
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Some athletes are reaching the podium at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics ready for gold and getting — a cuddly panda.

If you've wondered why athletes are getting pandas instead of medals, don't worry, Olympic athletes will all get their medals eventually. It varies by event whether the receive medals at the venue or the medal plaza. 

Speed skaters have a venue ceremony where they get the panda, but they receive medals later at a victory ceremony at the medal plaza. Meanwhile Alpine skiers have their victory ceremonies, including the medals, at the venue. 

This isn’t the first Olympics where medalists have received a memento before their medal. They received mascots in PyeongChang, and they received little logo figurines in Rio.

Winter Olympics

Olympic medals 1 hour ago

WATCH: Team USA's 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Performances

figure skating 1 hour ago

Team USA Figure Skater Reveals How He Played Matchmaker for His Partner

medal count 11 hours ago

Is This Olympics the Longest the US Has Ever Taken to Win a Gold Medal?

Beijing Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen has been popular — stuffed versions sold out at many stores in Beijing after the opening ceremony.

At least one medalist was inspired by the toy. China’s Su Yiming won silver in men’s snowboard slopestyle, and after posted a video on Weibo.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

“Several days ago when I saw the Chinese Speed Skating Team standing on the podium holding Bing Dwen Dwen, I was really jealous. I realized that through my own efforts, I could also get one," he said. "Today I really was able to get one, I’m extremely happy. I hope through my performances I can win more Bing Dwen Dwen.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us