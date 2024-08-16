Why does hot weather make you sleepy?

If the intense summer heat has you feeling a little sluggish, there's a good reason behind it. In essence, your body is having to work harder to try and stay cool.

Your body's natural response to this intense heat is to try and self-regulate - to keep your body from overheating.

This is especially true when the temperature climbs above 100 degrees. Your body has to work harder to maintain an internal temperature of around 98.6 degrees.

Your body regulates its temperature through sweating and increasing blood flow to the skin. These processes force your body to exert extra energy. Hence, you may feel tired and lethargic, without even having done much.

Medical experts use the term "vasodilation" as a way the body responds in an attempt to regulate its temperature.

This bodily response is when blood vessels dilate as a way of releasing heat. Since wider, dilated blood vessels can result in lower blood pressure, this can further contribute to that feeling of sluggishness or fatigue.

In addition, our sleep can get disrupted in hot weather, especially if a comfortable temperature indoors cannot be attained. Of course, a lack of sleep can have a carryover effect the next day.

Other contributors to feeling tired during the summer can be dehydration, decreased appetite, and overall heat stress on the body.

It's important to recognize the signs of heat stress or worse, heat stroke, which is a medical emergency.

While most of us aren't on the edge of heat stroke, it's vital to be aware of these symptoms and always listen to your body. Take note of all the signs of heat-related illness below.

In conclusion, the sluggishness we experience is a way our bodies are telling us to slow down and take it easy, especially during the hottest part of the day.



Now, I don't know about you, but I'm ready for a nap!