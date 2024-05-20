Why do you overthink about everything?

Do you overthink? We'll answer that for you: yes! In a world where we are constantly inundated with information it can be hard not to. Author and linguist Amanda Montell dives into this idea of overthinking in her latest book "The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality." Amanda explores several cognitive biases and offers examples of how they exist in our daily lives. She chats with Maria about:

Path to becoming a linguist

How cognitive biases can help explain why we overthink

Strategies to combat the comparison trap (or zero-sum bias)

Manifestation -- is it real?

Follow along on with Amanda Montell: @amanda_montell

Follow along on social: @thehubtoday & @mariasansone