Why Taco Bell posted a listing for a Las Vegas home with a ‘fully functioning' Taco Bell

This is nacho average real estate listing.

Wide receiver Davante Adams was traded this week from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets, where he will be reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with whom he played on the Green Bay Packers from 2014 until 2021.

That move leaves a hole not just in the Raiders' offense, but also in the real estate market in Las Vegas that Taco Bell is determined to fix. That’s because Adams has appeared in an ad campaign for the chain, in which he has a Taco Bell restaurant in his house.

“The most underrated storyline surrounding a potential Davante Adams trade is that there could be a house with a Taco Bell coming available on the market soon,” read a post on X before the trade was finalized.

Taco Bell had some fun with the idea that Adams has left behind a home outfitted with one of its restaurants. On Oct. 15, it posted a mock ad for the house from online real estate company Opendoor, while noting the residence was in an “undisclosed” location in Las Vegas.

“Imagine waking up to the smell of crunchwraps, every single morning,” the listing begins. “Welcome to your new dream home, cause guess what — you finally do have taco bell at home.”

The ad then revealed some of the amenities that any die-hard Taco Bell fan would find as irresistible as a 5-Layer Burrito.

“This property boasts a luxurious 8 bed 10 bath and a fully functioning Taco Bell, fire sauce packets will come in every drawer.

“The house comes equipped with a full time employee, Todd who will tend to your every Taco Bell need. Come home, come hungry.”

Adams also got in on the joke that his home in Sin City has a Taco Bell when he joined Rodgers for an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Oct. 15. When asked if he’d shack up with Rodgers and bring in a Taco Bell now that they’re teammates again, Adams said he'd have to pass on the option while noting his home came with two Taco Bells.

“No, we’re going to travel. I got two in my Vegas crib, so we’ll just keep those over there,” he said.

“Love the commercials,” Rodgers joked.

