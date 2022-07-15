Why the Celtics Missed Out on the Summer League Championship Game

Why Celtics (barely) missed out on Summer League championship game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Summer Celtics will take the court one more time in Las Vegas, but it won't be in the championship game.

Boston recorded its third consecutive victory at the 2022 NBA Summer League on Thursday by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 108-91. The C's own a 3-1 record through four games after a loss to the Miami Heat and wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

The two teams atop the standings through four games in Vegas will square off Sunday in the championship game -- with actual rings on the line -- and the Celtics are guaranteed to finish tied for the best record, as no team is undefeated.

Unfortunately for Boston, point differential is the tiebreaker, and three teams with 3-1 records all rank ahead of the Celtics in that category. Here's a look at the standings:

New York Knicks (3-1): +11.8 point differential Portland Trail Blazers (3-1): +8.3 Milwaukee Bucks (3-1): +6.3 Boston Celtics (3-1): +5.0

Seven teams with 2-1 records are scheduled to play Friday, as well, so they could vault the Knicks and/or Blazers to secure a spot in title game. But the C's are guaranteed to finish no higher than fourth.

The Celtics will play one more (non-championship) game, however. Here are the details on that contest:

Opponent: Brooklyn Nets

Date and time: Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET

TV broadcast: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

By drawing the Nets, the Celtics will have played all four of their 2022 postseason opponents in Vegas. They swept Brooklyn in the first round, beat the Bucks in seven games in Round 2 and defeated the Miami Heat in a seven-game Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals.

Saturday's game should be a fun finale: Point guard JD Davison is coming off an electric 28-point, 10-assist game against the Grizzlies, while Juhann Begarin and Mfiondu Kabengele will look to cap strong summer league campaigns.