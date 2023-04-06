Widespread Power Outages Reported After Manhole Explosion in Newton

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, say "widespread power outages" are being reported across the city due to a manhole explosion on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Walnut and Lakewood streets in the Newton Highlands, according to police.

Alert: There are wide spread power outages due to a manhole explosion. The incident occurred around 3:30 in the area of Walnut & Lakewood Streets in the Newton Highlands, will provide an update shortly. — Newton MA Police Dept. (@newtonpolice) April 6, 2023

About 6,000 customers were without power in Newton as of 4 p.m., or about 14% of the city, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Several hundred other homes in neighboring communities also lost electricity.

No further information was immediately available.