Widespread Power Outages Reported After Manhole Explosion in Newton

About 6,000 customers were without electricity as of 4 p.m. Thursday

By Marc Fortier

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, say "widespread power outages" are being reported across the city due to a manhole explosion on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Walnut and Lakewood streets in the Newton Highlands, according to police.

About 6,000 customers were without power in Newton as of 4 p.m., or about 14% of the city, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Several hundred other homes in neighboring communities also lost electricity.

No further information was immediately available.

