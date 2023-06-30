Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to impact parts of New England

The wildfire smoke from Canada continues to hover over western New England on Friday. This is creating some air quality issues, with “hazardous” air quality in southwestern Connecticut to “poor” air quality elsewhere, which means it’s unhealthy air outside for sensitive groups even around Boston as the smoke spreads eastward.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the low 80s and humid. Late sea breezes kick in after we reach 80 at the coast. And just like Thursday, wherever the sea breeze front sets up is where pop-up sprinkles or showers will develop through sunset. It’s an extremely low chance to see the rain Friday, so keep the gardens watered! Overnight, we drop to the 60s, with patchy fog around.

Temperatures will be similar for the weekend, with highs in the 80s, and 70s at the coast. An area of low pressure passing to our north swings in some rain late Saturday, but most of the day will bring building clouds and dry weather. There’s a chance of a passing shower across Cape Cod Saturday morning, before breaking out in sun by the afternoon.

Sunday the showers and storms are more numerous across western and northern New England. The rain holds off for southeastern New England until late evening.

Our storm chances linger Monday into now Tuesday. Tuesday looks a bit drier now, with afternoon storm chances. Stay tuned, since this rain chance can still change a bit.

We dry off gradually for the end of next week and highs warm to the mid 80s, even some 90s are possible. Next weekend there is another chance for rain both days.