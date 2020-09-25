Will Celtics win Game 5 vs. Heat? Here's how C's have fared in similar situations originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics face a daunting task in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat.
The Heat took a 3-1 lead with a Game 4 win on Wednesday night, and they can clinch their first NBA Finals berth since 2014 with a victory in Friday night's Game 5.
A team has overcome a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-7 NBA playoff series 13 times, and two of them have come in this year's postseason courtesy of the Denver Nuggets.
The Celtics are one of two East franchises to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the conference/division finals. They have done it against the Philadelphia 76ers twice (1968 and 1981).
The Celtics are 1-0 when facing elimination in this playoff run -- a Game 7 win over the Toronto Raptors in the second round. The current challenge is obviously a much harder task, particularly against a Heat team with plenty of depth, talent and competitive fight.
What are the Celtics' chances of extending the series with a Game 5 win?
Here's how the C's have fared in their 13 Game 5s when trailing 3-1 in a best-of-7 series. Boston has a 7-6 record overall.
2019 Conference Semifinals: Lost vs. Milwaukee Bucks
2017 Conference Finals: Lost vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
2013 First Round: Won vs. New York Knicks (lost series in six games)
2011 Conference Semifinals: Lost vs. Miami Heat
1987 NBA Finals: Won vs. Los Angeles Lakers (lost series in six games)
1982 Conference Finals: Won vs. Philadelphia 76ers (lost series in seven games)
1981 Conference Finals: Won vs. Philadelphia 76ers (won series in seven games)
1980 Conference Finals: Lost vs. Philadelphia 76ers
1975 Conference Finals: Won vs. Washington Bullets (lost series in six games)
1973 Conference Finals: Won vs. New York Knicks (lost series in seven games)
1972 Conference Finals: Lost vs. New York Knicks
1968 Division Finals: Won vs. Philadelphia 76ers (won series in seven games)
1967 Division Finals: Lost vs. Philadelphia 76ers