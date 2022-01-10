Will Christian Barmore Play Against the Bills This Weekend? Here's the Latest

Latest Christian Barmore injury report is positive one for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patriots rookie defensive lineman Christian Barmore underwent an MRI on Monday and it revealed no major injury -- an encouraging sign for New England as it prepares for Saturday night's AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported an update on Barmore's status:

More good news: The MRI came back clean for Christian Barmore, source said. Weâll see on his practice status for this week, but no major injury revealed. https://t.co/iDki1kHOJf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Barmore suffered a knee injury during Sunday's Week 18 loss to the Miami Dolphins when he collided with teammate Joejuan Williams late in the fourth quarter.

The Alabama product was carted to the locker room for initial tests.

Barmore has played a key role in both the Patriots pass rush and run defense this season. It would be a huge setback for the Patriots defense if he's limited or unavailable for this weekend's playoff game in Buffalo.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.