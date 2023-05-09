Will First Republic Branches in Mass. Stay Open With Chase Right Next Door?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. swept in last week to acquire the failed First Republic Bank, which had a significant presence in Boston. The branches reopened last Monday as Chase banks, but will they stay open?

Three out of the five First Republic branches in Massachusetts are within a four-minute walk, or less than 0.2 miles, of an existing Chase branch, based on locations on file with Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and on the bank's website. The other two First Republic branches, in Cambridge and Wellesley, are about 1.7 miles away from an existing Chase branch.

