Will Jill Biden's NH Trip Be Impacted by Trump's COVID Diagnosis?

The wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is slated to make two stops in New Hampshire on Friday

Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is scheduled to make two stops in New Hampshire on Friday.

But following the announcement that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, it remains to be seen if the Biden campaign might postpone or cancel any of Friday's scheduled campaign events.

Right now, Jill Biden is scheduled to campaign for her husband in Manchester and Dover on Friday afternoon. She is scheduled to attend a "Women for Biden" even in Manchester at 2 p.m., followed by a visit to Fox Point Oysters in Dover.

Trump had been scheduled to attend a fundraiser at his Washington, D.C., hotel and hold a political rally in Sanford, Florida, on Friday evening. But just after 1 a.m., the White House released a revised schedule with only one event: A phone call on “COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”

There was no immediate comment from the Biden campaign on whether the former vice president had been tested since appearing on the debate stage with Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety protocols.

