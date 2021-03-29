Wind Damage Being Reported Across Mass.

Damage is being reported across Massachusetts on Monday morning as strong winds continue to blast the area.

Trees have been reported down in Mashpee, Tewksbury, Worcester and Natick. Trees and power lines are down on a house on Janebar Circle in Framingham and a tree also took down power lines on Rochdale Street in Auburn.

Gusts to 60 mph will be possible from the Berkshires to the Worcester Hills and for the rest of New England 40 to 60 mph gusts will be possible on Monday.

As of 9 a.m., over 3,000 customers were without power in the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.