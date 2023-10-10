Windsor

Conn. football player dies after losing consciousness during practice: superintendent

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A football player from Windsor has died after reportedly losing consciousness during a football practice on Tuesday afternoon, according to the school district.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Terrell Hill said Elijah-Jay Mariano-Rivera was treated by emergency personnel at practice.

Hill said Mariano-Rivera was not engaged in any football drills or tackling before losing consciousness.

Windsor police and EMTs performed CPR and the boy was taken to Connecticut Children's for treatment. He later died, according to Hill.

The school district will have crisis teams available for students and staff at Windsor High School and Sage Park.

"As a community, we want to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers, and support them moving forward, however we can," Hill said.

