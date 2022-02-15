Winning $185M Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

A winning $185 million Powerball ticket for Monday's drawing was sold in Connecticut.

The winning numbers were 16-25-27-49-55 and the ticket matched all five numbers.

The drawing had a Powerball number of 17 with a Power Play of 3x.

The total winning amount is $185,300,000.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at the One-Stop Convenience Store on South Main Street in Cheshire.

“I read in the news there’s a winning lottery ticket so I came to check mine. Unfortunately, I wasn’t the winner. Was the ticket sold here? No way! Oh, I was close then, I was really close,” said Walter Gayeski, of Cheshire.

“I buy my tickets here every day and you know, just good luck to the guy who won it. I wish it was me," said Jim Brown, of Cheshire.

“I’m curious as to who won. They said they called all the locals who purchased tickets every day and no one stepped forward," said Jennifer Jackson, of Cheshire.

While the winning ticket is $185.3 million, the estimated cash value is $123.9 million.

"So excited for the player, you know, this is a, this is generational income that that person is, has just won. So very fun for us to have these wins happen in Connecticut," said CT Lottery President and CEO Greg Smith.

Part of the fun of playing is dreaming of what you would do with the winnings.

"I’d retire immediately. Retire, buy a sailboat," said Gayeski.

"Oh my god, call my relatives," added Brown.

“The Powerball game is a $2 ticket, right and so the idea of people buying them, and just the fun thoughts that go through their head, are typically worth $2, in my mind," said Smith.

The winning ticket expires 180 days after the drawing.

The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated the jackpot was $183 million.