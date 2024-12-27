Winning numbers for $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn

Santa Claus already came and went this holiday season, but a big bag of cash is still up for grabs.
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $1.22 billion, making it the fifth-largest winning sum in the government-run game's history.
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's drawing: 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and a MegaBall of 6 and a MegaPlier of 3x.
The jackpot has been growing for more than three months. The last time someone hit the jackpot was on Sept. 10 after a player in Texas won $800 million.
The $1 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $549.7 million.
The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.
If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.