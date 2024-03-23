Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's $750 million Powerball jackpot drawing

Feeling lucky?

The winning numbers for Saturday's $750 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The winning numbers are 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and a PowerBall of 3. The PowerPlay is 2x.

The jackpot comes with a $360.8 million lump-sum cash option in lieu of receiving the $750 million paid over 29 years with 30 graduated payments.

The last time a Powerball jackpot was won was on Jan. 1, 2024, when a lucky person in Michigan won the $842 million jackpot.

The Powerball drawing comes as the Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.1 billion for Tuesday's drawing, representing the eighth-largest jackpot ever.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner, Edwin Castro, came forward in 2023 after months of speculation.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

