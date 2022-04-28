Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Arizona Hits $473.1 Million Jackpot

One Powerball ticket in Arizona hit all the right numbers Wednesday night, giving one lucky player a $473.1 million jackpot after the prize rose above earlier estimates.

The winning numbers Wednesday were 11, 36, 61, 62, and 68 with a Powerball of 4.

The lucky winner can choose to take the $473.1 million prize via the annuity option, which means it is paid out over 29 years. Nearly every big winner takes the cash option, a lump sum payment of $283.3 million. Both prize options are subject to taxes.

After no winning ticket won the jackpot in the prior drawing Monday, strong ticket sales rocketed up the final figure for Wednesday's winning ticket — the third of 2022.

While there was just one mega-winner, more than 1.4 million tickets also won cash prizes in the Wednesday night drawing, including a ticket from Indiana that matched all five white balls and won $1 million.

On Jan. 5, two tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot – the seventh-largest prize in Powerball history. Then, in the Feb. 14 drawing, a ticket in Connecticut won a $185.3 million jackpot. Up before Wednesday, there were 30 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday has been reset to $20 million, or a $12 million cash value.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The chance of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.