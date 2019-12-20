Winter Begins With a Weekend Warm-up

We’re caught between a low pressure system in the Canadian Maritimes and an area of high pressure moving in from the Great Lakes. Gusty winds diminish as the day progresses Friday. Temperatures will moderate into the 20s inland and the low 30s near the coast.

Overnight, high pressure will continue to nose into New England. Light winds will allow low temperatures to drop into the single digits inland and the teens south and east.

Our area of high pressure will shift east of the region on Saturday as a warm front approaches from Ontario. High temperatures will continue to climb upward into the 30s south, mid to upper 20s north. A mix of sunshine and clouds is expected due to a disturbance lifting across the area. Quiet weather settles in for the rest of the weekend and into next week as high pressure stays locked overhead.

On Sunday, highs will continue to moderate into the upper 30s to low 40s. Climatologically, these temperatures are just about on the money for late-December. Mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the low 30s south and mid 20s across the North Country are on tap for the first night of Hanukkah. A disturbance moving along the International Border may bring some scattered snow showers across northern New Hampshire and western Maine.

Looking ahead to next week, additional warm air will filter into New England, pushing southern locations into the low 50s on Monday. A dry cold front will traverse across New England on Christmas Eve, bringing an effective end to the above-average temperatures and a return to more near-normal temperatures.

Dry weather and seasonable temperatures continue through the middle of the week for Christmas on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and necn.