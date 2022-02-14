Single-Digit Temps and Subzero Wind Chills

Winter has returned in full force on this Valentine’s Day. As we continue to dig out of the several inches of snow in the last 24 hours across southeastern New England, be assured it will be pretty much gone by Thursday as we thaw again.

More Bitter Cold Overnight

Temps continue to fall to the single digits tonight, wind chills will be subzero as temps fall to near zero for lows. A gusty northwest wind adds to that chill in the air as we have a clear sky through tomorrow. Highs on Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer but still below freezing, as the wind slowly subsides after sunset.

Wind and Warm Temperatures Move In

Wednesday brings in more clouds and a transition day as our wind ramps up from the southwest. Highs will be in the 40s as the snow really melts away in southern New England. As the southwest wind transports more warmth our way on Thursday, we could make another run at 60 degrees in Boston.

The wind could become pretty strong from the southwest Thursday night into Friday morning. And a couple rumbles of thunder may also be possible. After the rain moves out Friday afternoon, we see temps fall a bit to the 40s. Gradually temperatures continue to fall for this weekend. Highs on Saturday in the upper 30s and Sunday around 40. Not too bad for the weekend, and we expect a quiet forecast with sunshine both days.