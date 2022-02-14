Winter Returns in Full Force; Another Warmup on the Way?

Winter has returned in full force. We picked up a general 5 to 9 inches of snowfall across southeastern New England over the last 24 hours. This all may actually melt away by the time we hit the end of the week.

Monday’s highs will be stuck in the teens and 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and even subzero overnight as temps fall to near zero. A gusty northwest wind adds to that chill in the air as we have a clear sky through Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer but still below freezing as the wind slowly subsides.

Wednesday brings in more clouds and a transition day as our wind ramps up from the southwest. Highs will be in the 40s as the snow really melts away in southern New England.

As the southwest wind transports more warmth our way on Thursday, we could make another run at 60 degrees in Boston. Scattered rain showers arrive for Thursday into Friday, and we see temperatures fall a bit for Friday afternoon into the 40s.

Gradually, temperatures continue to fall for this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s and Sunday around 40. Not too bad for the weekend, and we expect a quiet forecast, with sunshine both days.