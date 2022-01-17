Winter Storm Whipping Massachusetts With Snow, Strong Winds

A dangerous winter storm was bringing significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to New England on Monday.

A foot of snow was forecast for parts of New England, along with strong winds that could cause significant power outages. More than 4,000 Massachusetts customers were already without electricity by 5:30 a.m.

Eversource called in crews from as far away as Canada to help deal with the storm.

"We've got them dispatched all across the state, with a pretty heavy focus on eastern Massachusetts because of the high wind that's expected overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning," Eversource spokesman Chris McKinnon said.

Greater Boston was expected to be spared most, if not all, of the snowfall, with rain expected across the city.

Sleet and rain were the main threats for much of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Forecasters said wind gusts in Boston could reach 70 mph.

Plow trucks were scattered along roads and highways up the East Coast, working to clear the way for travelers. Some crashes were already reported in the early morning hours.

Some flight delays were reported in the Northeast on Monday morning as well, mostly in the New York area.

In Scituate, strong winds were already blowing on Monday morning, and there was standing water in some areas. The waves were already starting to kick up several hours before the scheduled high tide at 10:42 a.m.

Flooding is expected in some low lying areas.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was urging drivers to travel Monday morning only if necessary, with freezing rain and sleet expected to be accompanied by heavy winds in parts of the state.

Similar warnings were issued in New Hampshire, where many counties were expected to get at least three inches of snow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.