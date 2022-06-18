‘Winter Weather Has Returned!': Snow Expected on Mt. Washington This Weekend

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

After a series of 80 degree days, it may be hard to believe that it's going to snow in parts of New England this weekend. But that's what's projected atop New Hampshire's Mount Washington, where snow and wintry weather is expected on Saturday into Sunday.

"WInter weather has returned!" The Mount Washington Observatory proclaimed on Twitter on Saturday morning, warning that higher terrain of New Hampshire and other parts of New England will see "winter-like conditions" this weekend at elevations over 4,000 feet. Some areas could even seen an accumulation of snow.

Icy and snow trail conditions are also possible, and hypothermia and frostbite can occur if people aren't dressed properly.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, also warned of potential snow and wind chills in high elevations this weekend.

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us