Wintry Mix Complicating Commutes Across New England

Thursday starts off with a wintry mix for the majority of New England, which will surely complicate the morning commute for many.

Any wintry mix will change to rain except in northern New England. In northern New England significant accumulations of snow and ice are likely over the next couple of days. For all of New England this will be a heavy precipitation event.

There will be a lull in the steadiest precipitation late Thursday morning/early afternoon. Rain will return to southern New England by the late afternoon/evening. The rain will be very heavy Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain could change back to snow Friday afternoon as colder air moves in.

Saturday looks like a dry, cold winter day. The odds of a system arriving Sunday looks a lot lower than it did this time yesterday. Monday and Tuesday of next week looks dry, but don’t get used to it…unsettled weather will return.