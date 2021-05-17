Boston Business Journal

With Mass. Mask Mandate Ending, Employers' Plans Are All Over the Map

By Jessica Bartlett

As Massachusetts moves its reopening to May 29, businesses face a dilemma: maintain their mask-wearing mandates, or try and follow the fast-moving local and federal guidelines.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that as of May 29, the state's mask mandate for vaccinated people would be lifted, while all unvaccinated residents must continue wearing masks, throwing employers statewide into a transition period that advocates say will make them bear the brunt of enforcement.

