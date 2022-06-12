With NBA Finals Tied at 2, Celtics Try to Stop Stephen Curry

The Boston Celtics realize they must find an answer to Stephen Curry and do a better job making things difficult for the two-time MVP. Curry scored 43 points in Golden State's 107-97 victory in Game 4 on Friday night to even the NBA Finals at 2 wins apiece heading into Game 5 back in San Francisco on Monday. Boston coach Ime Udoka is counting on everybody getting involved defensively to put more pressure on Curry all over the floor and also to be more physical with the all-time 3-point leader.

