WNBA Star Brittney Griner to be Detained in Russia Another Month

The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.

Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

The State Department determined Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained after Russian officials found vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis.