Woman Assaulted at MBTA Station in Cambridge

A man who allegedly assaulted a woman at the MBTA's Alewife Station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday morning remains on the loose, police said.

Cambridge police said they responded to a report of a woman in her late 60s who was assaulted by a man in the area of the Alewife Station on the Red Line shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The woman sustained head injuries but is expected to survive.

Cambridge police said they investigated the T station and the length of a nearby bike path but were unable to locate the man responsible.

The man is described as being in his late 40s or early 50s, a police spokesman said.

No further details were immediately available. MBTA Transit Police are reportedly overseeing the investigation.