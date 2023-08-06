Woman charged after allegedly striking a pedestrian on the Seaport

A Hyde Park woman was accused of striking a pedestrian with a car on the Seaport in Boston, Massachussets.

28-year-old Emily Verrochi was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (car), malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and resisting arrest, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

According to authorities, Verrochi drove onto a Seaport sidewalk last weekend, struck a pedestrian, left her car and attacked the pedestrian, struck a street pole and a fire hydrant while fleeing the scene, and then resisted arrest.

She was ordered to stay away from the victim and the Seaport area.

“This is extraordinarily dangerous conduct, particularly in a residential and destination area heavy with patrons exiting restaurants and bars. To place pedestrians who are simply enjoying a Boston summer evening in such imminent danger is beyond irresponsible—it is reckless and, potentially, lethal. I’m grateful the victim sustained no serious injuries and that others weren’t hurt,” Hayden said.

Verrochi is expected back in court on October 13.