Worcester

Woman Charged in Connection With Fatal Stabbing in Worcester

A 29-year-old woman charged with assault and battery

A 29-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of another woman and the non-fatal stabbing of a man in Worcester earlier this week, police said.

Naomi Lawrence was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the stabbings Tuesday night, Worcester police said in a statement Wednesday.

Police responding to reports of a stabbing found a 27-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound and a 33-year-old man with a stab wound tending to her, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead and the man was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening and released, police said. Their names were not made public.

