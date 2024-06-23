Woman dead after massive fire in Georgetown

A woman is dead after a fire in Georgetown, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

The Georgetown fire chief says 20 foot flames were shooting through the roof of the single-family home when firefighters got there shortly 11 p.m.

Four people were inside the home on East Main Street when the fire started, with three of them being able to get out safely.

Firefighters had to rescue one woman who was suffering serious injuries and was trapped on the second floor.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The woman was rushed to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport and was later pronounced dead.

BREAKING: Georgetown fire officials say a woman has died after a large fire broke out at this home on East Main Street last night. The three other people who were home at the time were able to get out safely in their own. Tune in for live reports on @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/sGp9FRiZND — Mary Markos (@maryathanasia) June 23, 2024

"We ended up pulling the crews out after the rescue was made went to defensive continued to fight the fire that way" said fire chief Brian Coolidge "We did have some collapses in the building. Not worth risking our firefighters over any more collapsing.

Firefighters from over a dozen surrounding towns were called in to help with the fast-moving fire, finally bringing it under control just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

East Main Street is still closed in both directions from Tenney Street down to True lane.

The home has been declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.