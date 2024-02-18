Mass. woman dead after snowmobile crash in New Hampshire

A woman is dead after a snowmobile crash in the town of Milan, New Hampshire on Friday.

New Hapshire Fish & Game says multiple agencies responded to a report of a woman suffering serious injuries after a snowmobile crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Primary Trail 109.

According to authorities, the woman, identified as 39-year-old Shawnee Hollis of North Brookfield, Massachusetts, was riding with a group of friends when she couldn't navigate a left turn and her snowmobile struck a tree.

She was transported to an ambulance nearby and then to Androscoggin Valley Hospital and eventually transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities say inexperience was a factor in the crash.