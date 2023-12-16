Woman dies after being ejected during rollover crash in Windsor, Conn.

A woman has died after she was ejected during a rollover crash on Route 20 in Windsor on Friday night.

State police said a 27-year-old man from Windsor was driving in the left lane on Route 20 East around 10:15 p.m. when he lost control and hit a light pole and a sign. The vehicle then rolled over and landed in the grass median.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Yashiramarie Santiago, of Windsor, was ejected and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to state police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Route 20 Eastbound was closed and all traffic was diverted off of the exit for Route 75. The area has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.