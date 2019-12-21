Massachusetts

Woman Dies After Being Mauled by Pit Bull While Having Seizure

The 8-year-old dog has been secured by local animal control officials

Somerset police received a 911 call on Friday from the victim's daughter, saying that her mother was having a seizure inside their home when the family dog began to attack her.
A 44-year-old Somerset, Massachusetts, woman has died after being mauled by a pet pit bull on Friday afternoon.

Somerset police received a 911 call around 5:20 p.m. from the victim's daughter, saying that her mother, Melissa Astacio, was having a seizure inside their home on Lees River Avenue when the family dog began to attack, the Bristol District Attorney's Office

When police arrived, they were forced to use a Taser on the dog before being able to assist the victim, who was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. The victim, who was known by her family to suffer from seizures, was pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital at 6:20 p.m.

The dog, who authorities said is believed to be an 8-year-old pit bull, was secured at the scene of the incident by Swansea Animal Rescue and has been placed in quarantine at their facility.

No criminal conduct or foul play is suspected.

