Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Bridgeport, Conn.

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport on Friday morning.

Dispatchers received several calls about an accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Coleman Street and Washington Avenue around 8 a.m.

According to police, the pedestrian was in the crosswalk and was walking westbound on Washington Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Coleman Street.

The pedestrian, later identified as 79-year-old Marilyn Jones, of Bridgeport, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Jones later died of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Traffic Division at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS.