Woman dies from injuries suffered in hit-and-run crash in Rochester, NH

A woman who was injured in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Rochester, New Hampshire, last week has died, according to police.

Rochester police said they responded to a report of a person on the ground near the roadway in the area of a Hannaford's store in Milton road at around 10:22 p.m. on June 2. When they arrived, they said they found an unconscious woman with a head injury on the ground.

Authorities said the woman was walking along Milton Road pushing an unoccupied baby stroller when she was struck by a vehicle from behind.

The vehicle that hit her did not remain at the scene, according to police.

The woman was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries, and died on Monday, three days after the crash. Police have identified the woman as 60-year-old Kimberly Lucier, of Rochester.

Police are still looking for the driver who hit Lucier. They said damage to the vehicle is expected to be on the front passenger side, along with potential damage to the hood and windshield.

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call Rochester police at 603-330-7128. Anonymous tips can be left at the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or texted to 274637 with TEXT4CASH and your tip in the body of the text. Cash rewards might be offered for information leading to an arrest.