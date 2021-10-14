Watertown

Woman Found Dead After Fire in Watertown, Conn.

A woman has died after a fire at a home in Watertown Thursday morning.

David Bromley, of the Watertown Fire Department, said firefighters responded to the Buckingham Street home just before 8 a.m. and there was heavy fire in the area of a bedroom on the first floor.

Crews extinguished the fire and found the 50-year-old woman deceased in the room, Bromley said.

She was the only one in the home. Bromley said the husband was away at work at the time.

Police officers and a bystander from the Waterbury Fire Department who was driving by had tried to get into the house, but there was too much fire and smoke, according to fire officials.

It’s not clear what started the fire.  There will be an investigation.

