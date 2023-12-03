Man accused of killing woman in New Britain, Conn.

A Hartford man who is accused of killing a woman in New Britain on Friday is awaiting extradition in Pennsylvania and is expected to be charged with murder.

An officer traveling on Fairview Street in New Britain was alerted to a group of people who needed help from police around 4:10 p.m.

Officers said family members initially responded to the 100 block of Fairview Street to check on a relative. The relative, later identified as 27-year-old Moenisha Collins, was found unresponsive inside of an apartment.

According to police, Collins had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New Britain State's Attorney and Connecticut State Police worked with New Britain police detectives to identify a suspect.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Vincent Blair, reportedly fled from Connecticut to Pennsylvania.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging Blair with murder.

Blair is still in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition.