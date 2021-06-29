Truro

Woman Found Unresponsive in Pool at Cape Cod Motel

The woman was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for further treatment

By Marc Fortier

pool generic
Getty Images

A 57-year-old woman is being treated at a Boston hospital after being found unresponsive in a pool at a Cape Cod motel on Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to the Cape View Motel on Route 6 in Truro shortly after 11 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive adult female in the pool. The woman was pulled from the pool by motel guests, and police and fire officials performed CPR on her at the scene.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for further treatment. Her condition is not yet known.

No further information was immediately available.

