Woman in Critical Condition After Fight, Stabbing in Dorchester

A woman was critically injured after a fight led to a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday, police confirmed.

Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said officers were called initially called to a fight on Geneva Avenue around 5 p.m. There they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition, Colon said.

A second woman has been arrested in connection with the case but has not yet been charged.

Police believe the victims knew each other and do not think the violence was random.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 617-343-4470 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS

More details were not immediately available.