Woman Killed in Targeted Shooting in Connecticut: Police

A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in Hartford Thursday night and police believe the woman was targeted.

The woman, 31-year-old Shadarean Ellison, Hartford, was standing on the sidewalk in the area of 184 Westland St. with a group of people when the gunman walked up to her and shot her several times, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

He said she appeared to be specifically targeted.

"I can say with some confidence that the female appeared to be targeted. The shooting was up close and personal," Boisvert said. "We heard that the shooter arrived on scene to shoot the female."

The shooting happened at 10:48 p.m., police said. As officers arrived, they received word that two gunshot victims had been brought to St. Francis Hospital by private vehicles.

Ellison was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The second victim is a man in his 40s. Police did not release his name. He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Boisvert said he was not the intended victim.

Investigators are collecting evidence and will review surveillance cameras in the area as they search for the shooter, Boisvert said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).