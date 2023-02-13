Woman Killed in Mass. Pike Crash on Sunday Night

A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Chicopee Sunday night.

State police said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 east in Chicopee shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Their preliminary investigation showed that a Nissan Rogue was traveling east on I-90 when the driver lost control and the SUV rolled over and crashed off the left side of the road into the median.

The driver, Coreena Torres, 42, of Palmer, died at the scene, state police said. A 35-year-old male passenger from Palmer was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.