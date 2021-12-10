Woman Runs Toward Police, Tries to Stab Connecticut Detective: PD

Hartford police have arrested a woman accused of running toward police with a knife and trying to stab a detective.

Detectives were towing a stolen vehicle found on Taylor Drive just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when a woman who was not involved in the investigation ran toward them, holding a large knife, and tried to stab a Hartford detective in the head and neck, police said.

The detective saw her just in time and disarmed her, according to Hartford police.

They identified the suspect as 40-year-old Sheila Calderon, of Hartford. She suffered minor injuries as a result of the arrest.

Calderon was charged with criminal attempt murder, criminal attempt assault in the first degree and criminal attempt assault on police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division is investigating.

Police released this image of the knife.