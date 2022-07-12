Waterbury

Woman Seriously Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on Route 8 South in Waterbury

A woman is seriously injured and two men have minor injuries after a wrong-way crash on Route 8 south in Waterbury late Monday night.

State police said a Honda HRV was traveling the wrong way on Route 8 south near exit 34 around 11:52 p.m. when it collided with a Honda Pilot.

The female driver of the Honda HRV suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Waterbury Hospital, according to troopers.

The male driver and the male passenger in the Honda Pilot sustained minor injuries and were taken to St. Mary's Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Rocha #1006 at Troop A at (203) 267-2200.

