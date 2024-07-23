Woman shot and killed in Meriden, Conn.

A woman was shot and killed during a fight in Meriden Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 161 State St. just after 10 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the victim and the alleged shooter were in a dispute and were known to each other.

Police asked people to avoid the area of State Street where the shooting happened, as well as the Meriden Green. Some police tape remains up on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, police said.

Amtrak is running as scheduled, but people were not able to use the Meriden train station to board trains after the shooting, police said. The station is back open and running on Tuesday morning.

The State Street CT Transit bus stop was not be available for pickups or drop-offs while police investigated the homicide, but it has reopened.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective John Wagner at (203) 630-6334.