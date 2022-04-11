Woman Shot, Killed in Connecticut Home: Police

A 56-year-old woman is dead after gunshots were fired into a Waterbury home Saturday afternoon and a 35-year-old man is injured after he was shot while walking.

Police said they believe the shootings are connected and they do not believe the woman was the intended target.

When officers responded to the area of Walnut and Orange streets at 1:15 p.m. to investigate reports of gunshots, a resident of Orange Street told police a relative had been shot in the home.

The woman had been shot in the head and was lying on the floor, police said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where she was originally listed as being in critical condition. Police said they learned Sunday night that the woman had died.

Police learned of the second shooting victim at 2:08 p.m. Saturday, when staff at the Waterbury Hospital Emergency Room told them that a 35-year-old man had just been dropped off with a gunshot wound.

He indicated that he was walking in the area of Walnut and Orange streets when he was shot and called a friend to drop him off at the hospital, police said.

He was treated at the hospital and has been released.

Police said in a news release that they believed that both of the victims are related to the same incident and investigators do not believe that the female victim was an intended target.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.