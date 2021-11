A woman is recovering after she was stabbed during an attempted robbery in East Boston on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m. at Baywater Street and Saint Andrew Road, Boston police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A woman told police she was stabbed and the suspects attempted to rob her. She suffered a minor stab wound to her leg.

Investigators are currently at the scene, police said. No further information was immediately available.