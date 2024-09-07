Woman stabbed multiple times during carjacking in Hartford, Conn.

A woman was stabbed multiple times during a carjacking in Hartford Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 605 Albany Avenue around 6:15 a.m.

They found a woman in her thirties suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was alert and conscious, police said. The woman was take to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).